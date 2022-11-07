ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman in Centennial tells the Problem Solvers her family is missing four ballots.

They never arrived in the mail and Kelley Moyer is concerned more ballots are lost.

“It is very frustrating,” Moyer said. The voter from Centennial said BallotTrax confirmed the ballots had indeed been sent. Moyer believes she’s not alone.

“We are seeing a lot of stories of voter fraud and different things that are happening with ballots. So, our first concern is this something that is fraudulent or is this something that is shady as far as where are our ballots,” Moyer said.

Peg Perl, Arapahoe County’s Director of Elections, said that is not the case.

“We had some isolated incidents just like in every election. We haven’t seen anything unusual or large-scale problems this election,” Perl said. The number of voters who did not receive their ballots is not clear.

The Postal Service said anyone who did not receive a ballot should contact their local elections office. The Arapahoe County elections office says there have been no reports of ballots being stolen.

“If there is one that is misdirected in the mail or has an issue, those cannot be voted by anybody else,” Perl said.

Perl says signatures must still be verified. Old ballots cannot be used once a replacement ballot is issued.

Moyer is still concerned.

“If the Post Office doesn’t have them, where are they? The Post office is less than a mile from my house,” Moyer said.

Losing one ballot is one thing, but not receiving all four, leave her high suspicious.

The Secretary of State says it’s up to local elections officials to notify voters when there has been an issue with ballots.