CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s quite the pickle for Centennial City Council as community members packed chambers Tuesday to defend their sides on a proposed moratorium surrounding pickleball courts.

The City of Centennial is considering a moratorium that would put a six-month pause on constructing new outdoor courts within 500 feet of residential neighborhoods. Officials tell FOX31 says this comes after receiving several new proposals to create new outdoor courts, some near residential areas.

“It’s not a war on pickleball, this is this is simply that we don’t have the regulations in place based on the research that we’ve done to effectively mitigate the noise and other potential impacts,” Centennial’s Director of Community and Economic Development, Neil Marcinaik, said. “So this is a — it’s a brief pause to study the issues and develop some regulations, if necessary.”

Marcinaik said, with a number of news articles on noise compatibility issues between the pickleball sport and residential properties from cities in other parts of the country, this could be a way to prevent such issues in Centennial.

On Tuesday, community members had the opportunity to come share their public input ahead of council members’ votes.

People waited until 9 p.m. for the opportunity to share their take on the moratorium.

“Lifetime Fitness is wanting to build pickleball courts outside which happen to be like a hundred yards from our backyard,” community member Davida Wright Galvin told FOX31. “I love pickleball. Hope I can play, but I don’t want to listen to pickleball at six in the morning, ten at night, whatever they’re proposing. So I think it’s best for the city to study this issue.”