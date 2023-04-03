CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Centennial Airport shut down and was evacuated Monday evening as they investigated a threat that turned out to be a false alarm.

Someone called in a bomb threat, but the threat was unfounded, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The airport was shut down and the control tower and administrative buildings were evacuated, an airport spokesperson told FOX31 just after 7 p.m. The airport was set to reopen shortly after.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene for the investigation.