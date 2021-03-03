Centaurus High School lockdown lifted; Appears to be ‘false alarm’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – Centaurus High School in Lafayette was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, and police are saying it appears to be a false alarm.

No students or staff have been injured, according to Lafayette police.

A teacher had reported hearing gunshots in or around the school, and the school activated a lockdown. Police arrived at the school and entered it to search for signs of shots being fired.

Police notified parents of the lockdown, and a local elementary school and a middle school near Centaurus High School were placed on lockout.

Centaurus High School is currently on a hybrid school schedule, with only a portion of the student body actually in the building.

South Boulder Road was closed near the high school while police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories