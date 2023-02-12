PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado native turned NBA superstar Derrick White is going to be inducted into the athletics hall of fame for Legend High School, his alma mater, later this week.

White, who is from Parker, will be inducted as part of a two-day ceremony beginning on Thursday. But basketball isn’t the only thing that has his commitment. You must also factor in his commitment to the community.

While in Parker, FOX31 found that it is indeed possible to be a former legend and one in the making.

“Not many people get to the NBA from Colorado, especially from Parker,” White said. The Celtics star knows his hometown well and loves his city.

“I’ll be the first one, in Legend history, which is pretty cool,” he said about this week’s induction. It comes more than 10 years after he last played at the school.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Derrick White’s success no surprise in Parker

It’s no surprise to those who have been on this journey with White since he was a young teen, still learning the game at the Parker Recreation Center.

“When you talk about the term ‘hall of fame,’ you know, most people look at just athletic accomplishments, but Derrick, part of his success is just who he is as a person,” Marcus Mason said. He is a former assistant coach at the University of Denver and helped train the future NBA star.

Mason also runs Nothing But Net Elite Basketball Coaching, a basketball camp, which White often attended. White now frequently comes back home during the off-season to help teach the game of basketball in the place where it all started for him.

“Going through the journey with him, I mean, I’m so proud of him,” Mason said.

White said his parents, Richard and Colleen White, were everywhere during his young athletic career while he attended Legend High School, including their son’s draft night.

“In the back of my mind, it’s always that: What if he doesn’t get taken?” Colleen said. Her husband added: “And then they did the 29th pick. And it was just, just the room just exploded,” Richard explained, recalling that night back in 2017.

They said everything happens for a reason. Legend High School was never really on their radar like other high schools in the area, but White was on Legend’s radar.

“The fact that they wanted him here and I just, just felt like it was just a sign for him to come here,” Colleen said.

The type of pro athlete ‘you want your kids to emulate’

Dan Simington was one of White’s coaches at the time he attended Legend High School, not too long after the school first opened its doors. In fact, White was a member of the school’s first graduating class. Simington is now the school’s athletic director and is planning this week’s hall-of-fame events, a first for the school.

“Every time he comes back, he’s just so generous,” Simington said, adding: “Little kids running up to him wanting autographs. He’s the type of professional athlete that you want your kids to emulate, and it just means a lot to our community.”

Displaying his commitment both on the hardwood and in the heart of his community. That’s the stuff legends are made of.