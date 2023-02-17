PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver-area native Derrick White returned home to his alma mater, Legend High School.

He became the first inductee into the school’s athletics hall of fame.

FOX31’s Joshua Short spoke to White ahead of the ceremony tonight, in a follow-up to a story we brought you earlier this week.

“I’m looking forward to tonight and just to be around the team and kind of get back in this Legend culture,” White told our team, prior to signing autographs and speaking with fans prior to the induction. “I have a lot of great memories on this court.”

A former legend and one in the making of course. NBA star Derrick White returned to his alma mater tonight, more than 10 years after he last scored here.

“I was at Derrick’s NBA Draft party,” Braxton Simington said.

He’s a Derrick White fan and the son of the school’s Athletic Director, Dan Simington.

“I was about five or six years old I’m pretty sure,” he added.

White’s advice to those young, aspiring stars in attendance included preparation.

“Just be ready for your opportunity,” he said, adding, “stay grinding and be a nice person.”

Meanwhile, before tonight’s game, there was an autograph session and a hall of fame induction ceremony, filled with a grainy mixtape and highlight videos, a clear tribute from his playing days here at The Coliseum and in Colorado.