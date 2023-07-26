DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than three years since Celestial Seasonings stopped tours and closed most of its campus at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company recently announced that will soon change.

Beginning Aug. 12, the Boulder-based company will reopen its tea shop and resume tours.

According to the website, the Celestial Seasonings tour will show people how raw ingredients became the tea that’s available in grocery stores across the country.

“You’ll never look at tea the same way again,” the website said.

Celestial Seasonings tour details

The tour, which lasts about 45 minutes, costs $5 per person and includes an introduction at the theater and a walk through the factory. There are also complimentary tea samples available at the tour center before or after the tour.

For people with mobility issues, the tour website said wheelchairs and walkers are welcome.

Hairnets and beard nets will need to be worn during the factory portion of the tour. Children under 5 years old are not allowed, and those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tours take place Tuesday-Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each group can be up to 20 people, filled by those who arrive first. The tea shop is open during the same hours, closing at 5 p.m.

Celestial Seasonings closed its campus to the public in March 2020, along with many other factories.