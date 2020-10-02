Celebrity post about infant loss drives conversation in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A personal moment shared on social media by actress and model Chrissy Teigen is driving conversation across the country and in Colorado about infant and pregnancy loss.

“It’s just devastating for both moms and dads. It really shifts their whole worldview,” said Dr. Jennifer Harned Adams, a clinical psychologist with the Center for Maternal Fetal Health at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Harned Adams says Teigen’s post, although heartbreaking, is a sign that more women are now sharing similar moments on social media.

“Until recently, so many families didn’t talk about it. I’m hopeful she’s opening up a lot of conversations for all of us,” said Harned Adams.

Tara Burns says the post was triggering for her, after losing her son five months into her pregnancy in 2011.

“You really never can prepare yourself for what it would look like to lose a baby,” said Burns.

Burns says she knew her pregnancy was high-risk but says her son, Beckett was developing well. She remembers going into labor on what she describes as a typical night.

“I went unconscious at home, was rushed to the hospital and there they had told me that our son had passed away and we needed to deliver him,” said Burns.

Burns went into emergency surgery that lasted nearly 10 hours and ended up receiving 29 blood transfusions.

“It was a really dark time for my husband and I. We had prepared a room and prepared what it was going to look like,” said Burns.

Burns says the pain never goes away. Seeing Teigen’s post brought her back to that dark time in 2011.

“So brave for her to share that and to just be so raw and honest with her emotions. I think honestly, as a mother that has had a loss, I encourage you to do that because it’s what you crave most — to be able to share your story and help others not feel so alone,” said Burns.

Burns says that’s part of the reason she chose to get a master’s degree in counseling. Now, she helps others work through infant death and miscarriage. She also works with Wishbone, a nonprofit foundation that focuses on educating medical professionals on how to help families going through something similar.

“There’s no timeline on grief, there’s no book that’s going to tell you. It looks different for everybody, you just have to hold onto hope in that time,” said Burns.

There are many resources for families grieving pregnancy loss or infant loss. Harned Adams recommends Denver Share, Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss, and Postpartum Support International Directory to help find therapists. She says social media has also become a valuable tool for grieving families to share and connect.