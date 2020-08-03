Celebrities, including Brandon Marshall, join ‘Justice for Elijah McClain’ campaign in new PSA

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Justice for Elijah McClain campaign has released two new initiatives with support from the entertainment world.

State health department reopens ketamine investigation into Elijah McClain death

Celebrity advocates include: Janelle Monae’, Virgil Abloh, Tobe Nwigwe, Beanie Feldstein, Tess Holiday, Busy Phillips, Ben Platt, Palmer Williams Jr., BLK MKT Vintage, Brandon Marshall, Kazeem Famuyide, Cassie & Alex Fine, Meagan Good, Demi Moore, Rumor Willis and Kate Bosworth.

‘Elijah McClain’ trademarked in Colorado

The #LettersForElijah campaign lets supporters send a specialty card and postcard to elected officials in Colorado.

Supporters have helped to cover the cost of cards; use the Justice4Elijah discount code.

