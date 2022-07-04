DENVER (KDVR) — Happy Fourth of July! If you are looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, we have you covered.

From drone shows to fireworks to food trucks and live entertainment, there is something for everyone.

Here is a full list of celebrations happening across the state on the 4th of July:

Monday, July 4

Arvada: Arvada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Stenger Sports Complex starting at approximately 9 p.m. Gates will open to vehicles starting at 7 p.m.

Aurora: The 4th of July Spectacular is will take place from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. There will be food trucks and live entertainment. The fireworks show will go from 9:30-10 p.m.

Breckenridge: The Breckenridge 4th of July celebration will start at 7 a.m. with a 10K. There will be several events throughout the day. It will conclude with a concert at 6 p.m.

Brighton: The 4th of July Celebration will take place at Carmichael Park, located at 650 E. Southern St. There will be live entertainment starting at 5 p.m. There will also be food trucks at the event. The fireworks display will begin at the conclusion of the 7 p.m. concert.

Broomfield: The Great American Picnic will take place at Broomfield County Commons Park, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a concert, a bike parade, concessions and food vendors as well as giveaways. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Buena Vista: The city’s celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Freedom 5K, followed by the 4th of July parade. The Freedom Fest will take place at McPhelemy Park at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Fireworks will take place at dusk.

Castle Rock: CANCELED

Colorado Springs: The Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party will take place at the Pikes Peak Center starting at 3:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

Cripple Creek: The 4th of July fireworks will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.

Commerce City: Commerce City’s 4th of July fireworks will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park after the Colorado Rapids game. Parking lots open to non-ticket holders at 7 p.m. for the fireworks show. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. following the game.

Englewood: The enhanced 4th of July celebration will take place from 1-6 p.m. without fireworks at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be food trucks, vendors, face painting and music.

Estes Park: The 4th of July in Estes Park includes the ‘Coolest Car Show’ at the Estes Park Events Complex. The fireworks are launched over Lake Estes and will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Firestone: The day will start with a parade through Firestone at 10 a.m. After that, there will be family-friendly activities, food trucks, and vendors from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more at Miners Park starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.

Golden: The community celebration takes place at Lions Park starting at 12 p.m. There will be live music at 3 p.m. There will also be food trucks and other festivities. The event will NOT have fireworks.

Granby: The celebration will start with a 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. followed by a party in the park at 12 p.m. The evening will wrap up with a rodeo at 7 p.m.

Grand Lake: The Town of Grand Lake said it plans to have a fireworks but it could change if new fire restrictions go into effect. There will also be events throughout the day.

Greeley: Fireworks will take place during The Greeley Stampede starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. The displays will be shot over Island Grove Park. There will also be an Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m. on July 3.

Highlands Ranch: The Highlands Ranch Community Association will start the day with a parade at 9285 Hepburn Street at 9 a.m. Fireworks will take place at Highland Heritage Regional around 9:30 p.m. depending on weather and fire ban.

Kremmling: The Fire Up the Cliffs Independence Day celebration begins at 5 p.m. in Town Square. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks and a beer garden. Fireworks start when it gets dark.

Littleton: The enhanced 4th of July celebration will take place from 1-6 p.m. without fireworks at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be food trucks, vendors, face painting and music.

Longmont: This year’s celebration will take place at the Fox Hill Country Club. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, a concert and fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

Lone Tree: The Independence Day Celebration will take place at Lone Tree Elementary and Prairie Sky Park starting at 9 a.m. There will be a family fun ride and stroll. At 10 a.m.-1 p.m. there will be a family fun park. Then at 6 p.m. the park opens for music and roaming entertainment. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Louisville: The Fourth of July celebration will take place at Coal Creek Golf Course at 6 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and sausages, bounce houses, face painting and live music. Fireworks will take place around 9:45 p.m.

Loveland: The celebration kicks off with hot dogs and hamburgers in the park at 10 a.m. Then there will be a kids play area from 3-8 p.m. There will also be a bike parade, live music, and fireworks at 9:17 p.m.

Northglenn: The celebration at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park starts at 12 p.m. with a car show. Then there will be a concert, duck derby, more live music, and fireworks no earlier than 9 p.m. and no later than 10 p.m.

Ouray: The Independence Day celebration will kickoff with a pancake breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at the Ouray Community Center. The OURAYCE will start at 8 a.m. at city hall. At 10 a.m. there will be a parade on Main Street. There will be several events starting at 11 a.m. at Fellin Park. There will also be a fireworks during the evening.

Parker: The Stars and Stripes Celebration will take place at Salisbury Park from 6-10 p.m. There will be free live music, face painting, bungee jumping, food vendors and more. There will be a drone light show at 9:30 p.m.

Pueblo: ‘Rollin’ on the Riverwalk’ will take place on the 4th of July. There will be live music, food, and fireworks. No specific details were provided.

Rangely: The fireworks display will take place at Kenney Reservoir at dusk. There are also several other events that will take place throughout the weekend.

Sheridan: The enhanced 4th of July celebration will take place from 1-6 p.m. without fireworks at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be food trucks, vendors, face painting and music.

Thornton: The 4th of July event starts 4 p.m. at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. There will be food vendors, live entertainment and more. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Timnath: The 4th of July celebration features food trucks, live performances, and free kids’ activities. The fireworks show over the reservoir will start at 9:30 p.m.

Winter Park: The celebration and concert will take place at the Rendezvous Events Center. The evening will conclude with a laser show featuring DJ Jen G.

Westminster: The July 4th Celebration will start at 4 p.m. Fireworks will go off at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Vail: The Vail America Days parade will happen this year, along with a drone show that will take place over Vail Mountain.

You can also keep an eye on the weather forecast for the holiday weekend by downloading the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.