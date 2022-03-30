DENVER (KDVR) — As part of its push to bring social equity to an industry that has boomed since marijuana legalization in 2012, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis are celebrating the latest cannabis consumption business in the Mile High City.

The owner of Tetra Lounge, DeWayne Benjamin, was joined by the governor and the mayor as part of the celebration Wednesday. The lounge has been approved by the state as a marijuana hospitality establishment. It is at the tail end of the process of obtaining a license from the City and County of Denver to legally operate and needs to pass inspection before opening to the public.

According to Denver’s Cannabis Business and Employment Opportunity Study, 74.6% of owners of licensed cannabis businesses within city and county limits are white, as are 68% of employees.

Hispanic, Latino and Spanish residents account for 12.7% of cannabis business owners and 12.1% of industry employees, while Black and African American residents make up 5.6% of ownership and 5.9% of industry employees.

Tetre Lounge is one of three businesses in Denver to formally apply for the cannabis consumption program, where customers can legally smoke, vape or consume marijuana products. Colorado residents were only allowed to consume cannabis in their own homes until legislation allowed for these types of shops.

