Celebrate your favorite nurse on National Nurses Day

DENVER (KDVR) — More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, nurses and doctors are still on the frontlines, battling the coronavirus and administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday is a special day to celebrate those who have selflessly sacrificed over the last year. It’s National Nurses Day.

We want to help you honor your favorite nurse. You can share a photo to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on social media and TV.

Getty Images

Happy National Nurses Day!