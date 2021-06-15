Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Red Rocks’ grand opening; see photo gallery here

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Amphitheater is one of the most beautiful and iconic concert venues in the world! Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Red Rocks grand opening.
Red Rocks Amphitheater shared on Facebook, “80 YEARS AGO TODAY we celebrated our official grand opening. Broadcast over the Columbia Broadcasting System, the gala attracted national coverage, including a review in Time Magazine. Music critic Olin Downes said in the New York Times, “Nothing in the U.S. could equal the beauty and scenery of the outdoor theater.””
Red Rocks might be one of the most photographed tourists stops in Colorado. We would love to see your photos! Share them to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article.
In 2016, FOX31 took a look back at the history and culture of Red Rocks for its 75th Anniversary. Watch our special here: