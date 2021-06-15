Celebrate the 80th anniversary of Red Rocks’ grand opening; see photo gallery here

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Amphitheater is one of the most beautiful and iconic concert venues in the world! Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Red Rocks grand opening.

Red Rocks Amphitheater shared on Facebook, “80 YEARS AGO TODAY we celebrated our official grand opening. Broadcast over the Columbia Broadcasting System, the gala attracted national coverage, including a review in Time Magazine. Music critic Olin Downes said in the New York Times, “Nothing in the U.S. could equal the beauty and scenery of the outdoor theater.””

Red Rocks during sunset…Photographed by Tiffany Steiner, owner of T.S. Steiner Photography…

Red Rocks April 2021. Credit: KDVR

Red rocks Easter 2021.

Getty Images

Joanne Furton Red Rocks Amphitheatre Joanne.furton@gmail.com 906-290-1614

8/12/19

Jamie Rogers, Red Rocks covered in snow after the recent storm

Clouds moving in. 80 degrees today, blizzard tomorrow. Location: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. David Bassett, davidLbassett@yahoo.com

None of the people waiting braced against the cold were disappointed.

Red Rocks Amphitheater. Credit: Allen Turner

MORRISON, CO – JUNE 18: John Legend performs during the opening night of SeriesFest at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 18, 2015 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

Comedian Adam Ray performs during the opening night of SeriesFest at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 18, 2015 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo: Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

Red Rocks Amphitheatre at night with moon

(Photo: Denver Public Library)

(Photo: Denver Public Library)

(Photo: Denver Public Library)

Red Rocks

Brit Floyd playing at red rocks with lightening in the background

(Image: Public Domain via Boston Public Library, cc-by-2.0).

I have been dreaming of this shot for a few years now… Finally things all came together in the right moment and we got the shot!

Red Rocks might be one of the most photographed tourists stops in Colorado. We would love to see your photos! Share them to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article.

In 2016, FOX31 took a look back at the history and culture of Red Rocks for its 75th Anniversary. Watch our special here: