Celebrate Shakespeare Day by streaming performances during April

DENVER (KDVR)– National William Shakespeare Day is on Thursday, April 23. To celebrate, the Folger Shakespeare Library put together a list of performances that can be streamed in April during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the list from the Folger Shakespeare Library:

Folger Theatre and Two River Theatre

Watch our 2008 co-production of Macbeth on YouTube. Co-conceived and directed by Teller, of Penn and Teller, and Aaron Posner, it’s a bloody magical performance. (Free through July 1.)

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Listen to monologues and join virtual theater classes for kids and adults.

American Shakespeare Center

Watch full productions on the theater’s BlkFrs TV. Pay $10 for a virtual ticket to support the ASC and a relief fund for the company’s employees. The ASC’s Actors’ Renaissance Season—featuring Much Ado About Nothing, Henry IV Part 1, Henry IV Part 2, and A King and No King—is online through April 19. Never heard of Francis Beaumont and John Fletcher’s A King and No King? Well, let us tell you, it is bonkers. The theater’s 90-minute production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is also available now, and performances of Imogen and The Grapes of Wrath are coming soon.

Atlanta Shakespeare Company

Check out great performances and educational resources, including Midsummer, Junior! for the company’s youngest audience members and a 60 minute adaptation of Romeo and Juliet.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Their Love BAM initiative brings film screenings and other programs straight to your computer.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Check out daily sonnets, video montages, activities for kids, and more from our partners in the Windy City.

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Now’s a great time to watch Hamlet 360: Thy Father’s Spirit, an immersive virtual reality production of Hamlet that puts you in the ghostly shoes of Hamlet’s late father. Strap on your VR headset, or just explore the performance on YouTube. Meanwhile, follow Commonwealth Shakes on social media to watch actors perform favorite monologues from past productions in their “Shakespeare on the Common: Encores” series.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Watch monologues, songs, and cooking classes from some friends of the festival.

Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Watch a film of the festival’s 2018 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on their Facebook page.

The Old Globe

Check out a special social-distancing edition of Erna Vinci Ferbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein’s “Thinking Shakespeare Live!” all about Shakespeare’s sonnets, plus regular playwriting workshops, behind-the-scenes looks at the process of making theater, and an online Shakespeare reading group.

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Visit the festival’s Facebook page to find their touring company’s performance of Cymbeline, readings from Albert Camus’s The Plague, and more.

National Theatre

Britain’s National Theatre is streaming a performance film every Thursday at 7 pm GDT. Productions are available for free on YouTube for seven days. This week, watch Jane Eyre. Twelfth Night hits YouTube on Thursday, April 23, to coincide with the Bard’s birthday.

The Public Theater

Watch their 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing for free, from THIRTEEN Public Media (also, stream Broadway productions of Red and Present Laughter). You can also join their Brave New Shakespeare Challenge, watch playwright Susan Lori-Parks at work, and more.

⇒ Related: Listen to our interview with Tony-winner Kenny Leon about directing Shakespeare in the Park’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Royal Shakespeare Company

Seventeen performances from the august company are available on Marquee TV, from Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu to Richard II with David Tennant. Watch them with a special 30-day free trial.

Shakespeare’s Globe

Every other Monday, the Globe will bring one of its past productions to YouTube for free. Watch a live YouTube premiere, then stream the film for the next two weeks. Through April 19, watch Hamlet (2018). Tune in Monday, April 20 at 7 pm GDT for Romeo and Juliet. Plus, rent or purchase films of Globe performances with GlobePlayer, their video-on-demand platform.

The Show Must Go Online

Wednesdays at 7 pm GDT/2 pm EDT, a cast of actors from around the world gather to perform a live reading one of Shakespeare’s plays on YouTube. Tune in next Wednesday, April 15 for Henry VI, Part 3.

Amazon

Julius Caesar (2012)

King Lear (2018)

Kiss Me, Kate (1958)

A black-and-white, made-for-TV version of the musical with Alfred Drake and Patricia Morison reprising their Broadway roles and Fred and Lilli.

Macbeth (2010)

Macbeth (2015)

Maqbool (2004)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1981)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2018)

Othello (2001)

A modern language adaptation for Britain’s ITV, with former-Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston as “Ben Jago” and Eamonn Walker as “John Othello.”

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1991)

Shakespeare Uncovered, Season 3 (2018)

Richard II (2016)

The Taming of the Shrew (1929)

The Taming of the Shrew (1980)

Twelfth Night (1970)

Twelfth Night (2018)

Disney+

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

The Lion King (1994, 2019)

HBO Go

As You Like It (2007)

The Merchant of Venice (2004)

Hulu

10 Things I Hate About You (2009)

The ABC Family TV show, not the movie.

As You Like It (2007)

Available with Hulu’s HBO Add On.

The Merchant of Venice (2004)

Available with Hulu’s HBO Add On.

Pinky and the Brain, Season 3, episode 25: “The Megalomaniacal Adventures of Brainie the Poo”/ “The Melancholy Brain” (1998)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Available with Hulu’s STARZ Add On.

The Twilight Zone, Season 4, episode 18: “The Bard” (1963)

See entire list here: https://shakespeareandbeyond.folger.edu/2020/04/10/your-guide-to-streaming-shakespeare-in-april/?_ga=2.194337069.1698241579.1587396823-263010214.1587150749