DENVER (KDVR) – After what feels like an eon-long statewide hibernation, Colorado has seemingly returned to a version of its former bustling self, and now, the governor has announced that the first weekend in May will bring with it a block party the size of the state.

From May 6-8, “Celebrate Colorado” will be held at various locations across the state and will offer citizens of the state free admission to participating museums, festivals, art shows, sporting events, tours and more.

“Celebrate Colorado weekend will be a lot of fun, after all we have been through. I am proud to invite Colorado communities, families, friends, and neighbors to help showcase the best our great state has to offer over three days of free and discounted events in the great outdoors, supporting Colorado businesses, and at our world-class arts and culture destinations,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

Listed below are all cities, companies and groups taking part in this celebration of the Rocky Mountain State, which organizers have conveniently consolidated into map form.

Museums participating in Celebrate Colorado

Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising at Colorado State University – Fort Collins

Center for Colorado Women’s History – Denver

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum – Colorado Springs

El Pueblo History Museum – Pueblo

Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center – San Luis Valley

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art – Fort Collins

History Colorado Center – Denver

Penrose Heritage Museum – Colorado Springs

Trinidad History Museum – Trinidad

Ute Indian Museum – Montrose

Events participating in Celebrate Colorado

2022 Colorado Governor’s Art Show – Loveland

36th Annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” Bicycle Ride – Craig

Adams State University Basketball Game – Alamosa

Aurora Cultural Arts District, Colfax Art Jam – Aurora

Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival – Cañon City

Celebrate Colorado at Pikes Peak – Cascade

Cinco de Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival – Denver

City of Denver Recreation Centers – Denver

Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado Lottery, Pueblo Food Truck Union – Pueblo

Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Celebrating Colorado Main Streets – Statewide

Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Online Webinar, Soil Health & Amendments – Fort Collins

CSU Extension Online Webinar, FoodSmart – Fort Collins

CSU Spur – Denver

Estes Park Duck Race Festival – Estes Park

First Fridays with Visit Alamosa – Alamosa

Fruita Fat Tire Festival – Fruita

The Great American Horse Drive, Moffat County Tourism Association – Maybell

Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, Summer Kickoff – Pueblo

Mission Coffee Roasters – Colorado Springs

Pastel Society of Colorado Mile High International Pastel Exhibition – Central City

Pikes Peak Fly Fishing Tours with Angler’s Covey – Colorado Springs

Pueblo Arts Alliance, Bloom Gallery Show – Pueblo

Sertich Ice Center – Colorado Springs

SpinDrift SandBoards, Slide into Spring Sandboarding Special – Blanca

Local partners participating in Celebrate Colorado

City of Aurora

City of Colorado Springs

City of Denver

City of Fort Collins

City of Loveland

Colorado State University

Community Foundation Boulder County

Mesa State University – Grand Junction, CO

City of Pueblo

This list is likely to grow as applicants can still submit a form to participate, however, the deadline is April 25, so act fast.

So start plotting now exactly how and where you plan to celebrate Colorado when the rest of the state is doing so the first weekend in May.