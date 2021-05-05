Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tacos and margaritas at 25+ Colorado restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) –Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo. If you’re looking for somewhere to grab some tacos or margaritas to celebrate, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of some restaurants across the metro area:

Here are some of the deals from national chains:

7-Eleven On May 5, 7Rewards members can redeem four mini tacos with the purchase of a small Slurpee for just $1.

Chili’s Chilis is offering five different $5 drink specials on May 5, including its Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón ‘Rita, Cuervo Blue ‘Rita and Frose ‘Rita “plus select draft imports.” Fans in five cities across the country can also participate in the restaurant’s “Hide & Cinco” event for a chance to find a pinata “filled with a $500 gift card and tons of Chili’s Cinco swag.”

Chipotle Chipotle has been celebrating Cinco de Mayo with “Cinco Days of Giveaways,” during which the chain is offering buy-one-get-one deals (via a ‘Chipotle IQ” test) or a chance for its Instagram followers to win one of five $500 Chipotle gift cards. See details here.

Cholula Cholula, a brand of hot sauce manufactured in Mexico, is offering “burrito insurance” on May 5 for DoorDash customers in select metro areas. To redeem the “insurance” payment — which comes in the form of a $20 coupon toward a DoorDash order, and no delivery fee — DoorDash customers must include a “qualifying burrito item” with their order of $20, and use the promotional code “BURRITODOWN” at checkout. In addition, a free mini bottle of Cholula will be included with each purchase, while supplies last.

Chuy’s Chuy’s locations are offering all-day drink specials, as well as the option to “top off your favorite ‘Rita” with a tequila floater for just $1 extra.

On the Border The restaurant chain is offering $5 Grande House Margaritas “all day long,” along with additional deals on “meltdown” shots or commemorative glassware, depending on availability.

