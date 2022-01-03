CDPHE urges Coloradans to test their homes for radon

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment is urging Coloradans to test their radon, a colorless, odorless radioactive chemical.

Governor Polis has announced January as National Radon Action Month, in response to the high radon levels in nearly half of Colorado homes. More than 500 lung cancer deaths among non smokers in Colorado are traced back to radon poisoning.

The CDPHE is urging Coloradans to use a radon testing kit to test their homes. Radon can easily enter homes through small cracks, pumps, drains and crawl spaces.



“Testing your home for radon is simple and should be done when all your doors and windows are closed. That’s why January is a great time to test, during National Radon Action Month,” said CDPHE Executive Director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan.

Coloradans who already have radon mitigation in their homes should retest their house every few years regardless. For more information on radon testing, click here.