CDPHE reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since the pandemic began

DENVER (KDVR) – “Great job, Colorado! Let’s keep it up.” It’s a simple statement from CDPHE that means a lot. The state has reported its lowest 3-day average positivity rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The data from Aug. 16, shows that only 2.18% of tests were positive.

We have our lowest 3-day average positivity rate since the pandemic began. Great job, Colorado! Let's keep it up. https://t.co/rj3w16NWAT pic.twitter.com/DBogrkQ917 — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) August 17, 2020

CDPH said the state has also recorded its lowers number of hospitalizations since early July. There are currently 163 people hospitalized.

Also, the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since early July. https://t.co/4ZaVBad1lu pic.twitter.com/pbkxp1o0JM — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) August 17, 2020

COVID-19 case summary for Colorado (Aug. 17):

53,370 cases

636,081 people tested

545 outbreaks

1,896 deaths among cases

1,778 deaths due to COVID-19

163 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)

77 currently hospitalized (under investigation)