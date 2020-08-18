CDPHE reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since the pandemic began

DENVER (KDVR) – “Great job, Colorado! Let’s keep it up.” It’s a simple statement from CDPHE that means a lot. The state has reported its lowest 3-day average positivity rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The data from Aug. 16, shows that only 2.18% of tests were positive.

CDPH said the state has also recorded its lowers number of hospitalizations since early July. There are currently 163 people hospitalized.

COVID-19 case summary for Colorado (Aug. 17):

  • 53,370 cases
  • 636,081 people tested
  • 545 outbreaks
  • 1,896 deaths among cases
  • 1,778 deaths due to COVID-19
  • 163 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)
  • 77 currently hospitalized (under investigation)

