CDOT working long hours to make slick roads safe

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures across Colorado continue to sustain dangerously cold levels, making for slick roads with more snow expected. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says crews have been working 12-hour shifts since Friday and will continue to treat the roads as long as necessary.

“We have teams across the state,” Matt Inzeo with CDOT said. “Particuarly with the brutal cold, this is not a situation where you want to have something happen and get stuck for awhile.”

Inzeo says so far, holiday ski traffic has not been as congested as previously expected.

“It definitely helps,” Inzeo said.

CDOT stresses the importance of having winter supplies stocked in your car, as cold temperatures are expected to last through Monday alongside increased avalanche risks in some parts of Colorado.

“We’re keeping an eye on US 40 to get to Steamboat,” Inzeo said. “They seem to be getting the most out of this system.”