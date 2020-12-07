CDOT warns of major delays along I-70 near Idaho Springs this week

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect major delays along Interstate 70 this week due to paving near Idaho Springs.

CDOT said one westbound lane of I-70 will be closed during the day, Monday through Thursday this week.

CDOT says the closure could mean delays of up to one hour during high volume times.

This is the final push to complete work on the Mountain Express Lanes. CDOT crews will take advantage of the good weather coming this week to get paving done.

Closure Information:

One lane westbound will be shut down from Idaho Spring, Exit 240 to Fall River Road, Exit 238.

The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new express lane could be open in early 2021 if the weather holds and the work gets done.