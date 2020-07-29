CDOT warns of I-76 lane and road closures August through November near Hudson

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Highway 52 bridge over I-76 near Hudson will be under construction from August through November – which could mean speed reductions, lane closures and detours, CDOT warns.

The construction project involves demolition work, girder settings and deck pours on the bridge. The work began June 1 with the goal of having the project completed by next fall.

Travel Impacts:

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

I-76 will at times be reduced to one lane in each direction and periodically closed for ramp relocation and bridge construction.

Traffic will be maintained in two lane configurations on CO 52 to keep access to local business.

Added traffic control devices may be added at Love’s Travel Stop and at the off and on ramps (such as all direction stop signs or temporary signals) to aid in traffic movement.

Detours will be placed at the ramps at CO 52 near Hudson. Cones, flaggers and temporary signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Plan on extra travel time and delays.

For more information about the project, contact the project team. Project Hotline: 970-702-7000. Project email: co52hudsonroundabout@gmail.com