DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning holiday travelers to stay safe on the roads in the face of adverse winter weather.

According to a release on Monday, “motorists should delay their travel until mid-day when impacts are not at their worst. If drivers are out, TAKE IT SLOW. Snow is spreading eastward along the foothills, the northern I-25 corridor, and northeastern plains.”

CDOT — Expected snowfall graphic for 1/2/23 through 1/5/23. (CDOT release)

According to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels, winter weather advisories last until 8 p.m. in the Front Range and until early Tuesday morning in northern parts of the state. Although the snow will eventually taper off, CDOT is warning motorists to prepare for slick conditions.

“Motorists should watch for possible freezing drizzle and be prepared for icy conditions on curves, shaded sections of roadways, off-ramps, flyovers, and bridges,” the release states. “Travelers should be aware that additional safety closures may be implemented on many Colorado mountain highways over the next few days.”

The release continues, “Some mountain passes and corridors are closed, including US 550 north of Durango, US 160 Wolf Creek Pass east of Pagosa Springs, CO 133 McClure Pass, and CO 139 Douglas Pass.” You can go to CDOT’s COtrip.org for the latest on road closures and conditions.

When facing winter conditions on the road, CDOT has recommendations for motorists who have to travel:

Limit travel if possible during a snowstorm

Be prepared by checking road conditions online before your trip

For tires to be winter-appropriate, CDOT recommends having a tire tread of at least 3/16th of an inch

Prepare an emergency kit with blankets, food, water, and other essentials in case you get stuck in a closure

Take it slow and be careful on the roads, maintain your distance from other motorists, and do not pass plow trucks

CDOT also has tips for staying safe during an avalanche, including staying in your vehicle with the windows up, turning off the vehicle to prevent dangerous carbon monoxide build-up, calling for help, and being prepared with an emergency kit.

Additionally, CDOT would like drivers to be informed about the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law, which designates restrictions as to what cars motorists can safely use during adverse conditions. A recurring restriction is a need for tires with at least 3/16th inch tread depth.

For the latest on today’s adverse winter conditions, visit the weather tab on this site, or catch FOX31 newscasts throughout the night.