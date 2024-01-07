DENVER (KDVR) — Blizzard-like conditions are expected Monday with cold temperatures, snow and high winds in the forecast.

Snow showers will move into the metro area after midnight on Sunday, and Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as a combination of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, high wind warnings and blizzard warnings will remain in effect all day.

FOX31 pinpoint weather meteorologist Liz McGiffin said areas will see varying amounts of snow and wind, but the overall idea is that travel could be difficult due to slick roads and blowing snow.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends working remotely and avoiding traveling during the brunt of the storm on Monday. If you must travel, CDOT said to be prepared to potentially come across safety closures on your route.

“You just have to be prepared for different conditions based on where you’re driving and it might be okay when you’re driving in one area but you need to be prepared that the winter conditions could be up ahead and just be aware of that,” Presley Fowler, a spokesperson for CDOT told FOX31.

CDOT’s roads of concern

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of the potentially hazardous morning commute conditions, specifically high winds and snowfall making for limited visibility.

CDOT said roads in some areas will be more concerning than others.

“Our team is particularly concerned about the Palmer Divide, so I-25 going south from Denver to Colorado Springs, as well as east on I-70 towards Limon. Those areas could potentially have those blizzard-like conditions,” Fowler said.

Roads near the Palmer Divide (Interstate 25, CO 83 and CO 105) could see wind gusts up to 55 mph and 3-7 inches of snow. Near eastern Interstate 70, gusts up to 70 mph are possible. High winds with falling snow is expected to make for low to no visibility on roads.

Snow to accumulate on roads in Denver metro area

CDOT expects stormy conditions to impact the morning commute, worsening south of Denver along I-25 and east of Denver along I-70.

“We’ve got below-freezing pavement temperatures, which means that when the snow starts, you can expect to accumulate faster and build up quicker because of that. While we will have our plows out in full force, it is going to accumulate fast potential because of the cold pavement temperatures,” Fowler said.

Blizzard conditions in southeast Colorado

Blizzard conditions are expected south and east of Pueblo and in northern El Paso County with wind gusts over 50 mph and snowfall up to six inches overnight.

CDOT said this will affect the morning commute on I-25 from El Paso County to the Denver metro area.

Mountain travel

CDOT added that the weekend storm dropped significant amounts of snow along several mountain corridors, so travelers should note that closures may happen at any time due to winter maintenance work.

CDOT said crews will be out in advance and throughout the storm to treat state-owned highways, focusing on interstates, overpasses and bridges.

Chain and traction laws

The traction law is active on I-70 every year from Sept. 1 to May 31, from Dotsero to Morrison. It also applies to state highways when activated by CDOT.

Colorado traction laws require that all drivers have 3/16-inch tire tread. Drivers need an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, or a two-wheel vehicle with winter tires, mud and snow tires or tires with an all-weather rating. Without any of these, drivers would need chains or a similar device.

CDOT might activate traction and chain laws depending on weather conditions. When these laws are activated, motorists will be alerted by highway signage.

How to check road conditions before you go

COtrip.org and the COtrip Planner app (on IOS or Google Play) offer a variety of resources.

COtrip.org has a map that tracks all kinds of incidents, road closures, driving conditions, construction and more. With this feature, motorists can track snow plows to see what roads have been plowed, as well as check road cameras to see how the conditions are in an area before hitting the road.

Motorists can also sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org, which will notify of highway closures or impacts along their selected routes.

Motorists can plan a route with the COtrip Planner app. This feature will outline the route and will notify the traveler of incidents and closures along the way.

FOX31’s Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated all weekend with the latest and most accurate forecast details.