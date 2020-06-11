CDOT study: Frequent marijuana users consider driving high less dangerous

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has released the results of a two-year study titled The Cannabis Conversation. The statewide campaign aimed to gather information about citizens’ attitudes, beliefs and behaviors regarding driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC).

“We talked online and in-person to thousands of marijuana users across Colorado,” said Sam Cole, CDOT traffic safety communications manager.

“We learned how different groups of people respond to different types of messages — and will use that knowledge to try to influence people to make smart choices. After all, there is no ‘typical’ marijuana consumer.”

CDOT connected with more than 18,000 Coloradans during the study.

It said the study supplied the following three main takeaways:

People who consumed cannabis more often considered driving under the influence of marijuana to be less dangerous than those who consumed less or no marijuana.

Many cannabis users are highly skeptical of the laws, policies and enforcement regarding driving impaired. They also want credible, nuanced information.

The way to reach some skeptics is to lead with feelings and follow with facts.

The purpose of this campaign was to ultimately help CDOT develop fresh strategies, messages and solutions to address marijuana-impaired driving.

You can read the full study online.