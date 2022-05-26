DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has a new option for Coloradans to get up to the mountains in time for the summer hiking season.

CDOT and Governor Jared Polis are unveiling the first Pegasus shuttle Thursday. The shuttle will offer service Thursday through Monday from Denver’s Union Station. It includes stops at the Lakewood-Denver Federal Center, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail, and Avon.

Friday will be the first day of service for Pegasus shuttles. According to the website, a roundtrip ticket costs roughly $13 for an adult.

