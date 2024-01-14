DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation reported several road closures on highways in the mountains on Sunday.

This included a full closure of U.S. Highway 40 at Berthoud Pass for an avalanche. Both sides were still closed as of 3 p.m.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, no one was hurt in the avalanche, which fell on the west side of the highway.

Sunday and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, with temperatures not expected to climb above freezing until Tuesday.

This cold, paired with snow and wind, caused dangerous road conditions for people traveling in and out of the mountains.

Road closures, delays

According to CDOT, there were several roads closed for safety reasons.

Closed roads as of 3 p.m.:

U.S. Highway 40 near Berthoud Pass – Road closed in both directions for an avalanche

Interstate 70 eastbound at Vail Pass for safety concerns

U.S. Highway 6 between Montezuma Road and Interstate 70 – Road closed in both directions for safety concerns

Colorado Highway 14 between County Road 36 and Bockman Road – Road closed in both directions for safety concerns

People can use the Colorado Department of Transportation tool COtrip to find out up-to-date road conditions.