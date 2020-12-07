CDOT reports 327 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado law enforcement agencies had a busy Thanksgiving weekend, arresting 327 drivers for driving under the influence, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) released Monday.

In a further attempt to help reduce impaired driving, CDOT is offering 200 Lyft ride credit codes valued at $10 every Thursday in December at 10 a.m.

The ‘Gift of Lyft‘ requires a pledge and commitment to sober driving from Lyft. Sign the pledge for a chance to get a free $10 Lyft credit code. Available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Dec. 3 and 24— Denver

Thursday, Dec. 10 and 31 — Colorado Springs

Thursday, Dec. 17 — Thornton

The agencies — CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement — also reported three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

The pandemic may have kept drivers off the road during Thanksgiving 2020, however, as agencies made 430 arrests during the same period last year.

In 2019, CDOT reported the average blood alcohol content (BAC) level of DUI offenders in Colorado was about .165 — more than double the DUI limit (.08) and triple that of the DWAI limit (.05).