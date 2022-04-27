SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting in May, the Colorado Department of Transportation will repave a 5-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Silverthorne.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be repaved from just west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels to mile marker 206 near Silverthorne. The work starts on May 2.

CDOT is warning drivers that the work will cause slowdowns and impact traffic during the week. Work is not planned for Fridays or both weekend days.

Courtesy: CDOT

On top of pouring asphalt, contractor Elam Construction will be installing new guardrails and making repairs to the 5-mile stretch. The entire project is expected to be done by the end of October.

CDOT said travelers should expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds during the project.