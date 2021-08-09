CDOT removes 5,720 tons of mudslide debris from I-70

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday and Sunday turned out to be extremely productive days for CDOT workers as they continued to truck off the overwhelming amount of debris left behind by the burn scar-induced mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

The weather cooperated to allow crews cleaning I-70 over the weekend to haul away 440 truck loads, each of which weighed contained about 13 tons of debris.

#CDOT #News: Good weather during the weekend allowed #TeamCDOT to work without interruption clearing mud and debris from #I70 in #GlenwoodCanyon. Crews made significant progress, hauling 440 loads and 13 tons of material in two days.

📰 https://t.co/MQJxrhfUEM#KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/yStxouiZz3 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 9, 2021

Cleanup efforts occurred on Sunday between Hanging Lake Tunnel and Bair Ranch near mile point 125.

To the west of that area at mile 123.5 in Blue Gulch, the entirety of the debris pile was removed, a step necessary for survey crews to effectively assess the extent of the damage.

CDOT’s goals for Monday include picking up where crews left off on Sunday near mile 123.5. In addition to this, exit 87 at mile point 133, Colorado 6, and Highway 13 bypass is now being managed by a hired contractor, as well as Exit 116. Until the company can accumulate more flaggers, CDOT will man both sides of Independence Pass.

The hope is that the weather remains a non-factor as crews push on to get the important stretch of I-70 back to full functionality as quickly as possible.