CDOT: Plans underway for new runaway truck ramps on I-70 toward Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — State transportation officials say plans are in the early stages for two new runaway truck ramps along eastbound Interstate 70 headed into the Denver metro.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation says the two ramps would be built between C-470 and Denver West Boulevard.

That stretch of highway has long since been a troublesome area for tractor-trailers that suffer brake issues as they descend from the mountains.

The ramp in Mount Vernon Canyon would be upgraded and electronic signs would be added along that stretch, forewarning truck drivers about the descent.

Funding for all three projects is still considered a work in progress.

The closest existing runaway truck ramp for eastbound Interstate 70 is near Exit 256.