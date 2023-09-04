IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousands are returning to the metro area from mountain destinations as the end of the summer travel season concludes with Labor Day weekend.

“I love just hanging out with the kids,” said one Idaho Springs tourist.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said most travelers using I-70 were coming from Summit and Eagle counties.

CDOT reports that in 2022, more than 188,000 cars and trucks passed through the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels.



CDOT paused construction during the holiday weekend to ease traffic, but it will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Make sure that you’re using caution and using your brakes too,” said one driver in Idaho Springs.

The Mt. Evans Highway closes from Summit Lake to the top with the section from Echo Lake to Summit Lake remaining open for the next few weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes, Aspen and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park will remain open depending on whether severe weather creates a safety risk.

CDOT encourages drivers to “Know Before You Go” by checking route information, weather forecasts and road conditions before hitting the road.

For information on traffic delays and detours, CDOT recommends you download the COtrip app.