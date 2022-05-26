DENVER (KDVR) — As prime motorcycle riding season begins, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with a local hair salon to promote motorcycle safety.

The main idea of the campaign is the only cuts a motorcycle rider should be getting are haircuts.

CDOT is joined by The Cut on Location and Performance Cycle of Colorado to spread awareness about protective gear, and how to avoid injury on the roads.

There will be a live event at The Cut on Location at 10 a.m. Thursday, where attendees and riders will get haircuts. There will also be interviews with Colorado State Patrol in addition to the event partners.

CDOT is reminding Coloradans that most motorcyclists killed on the roads were not wearing helmets.

