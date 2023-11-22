DENVER (KDVR) — For some people, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is an unofficial nationwide holiday where people go out with their hometown friends and family.

The Colorado Department of Transportation refers to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as “Blackout Wednesday,” where an overconsumption of alcohol can happen.

To prevent impaired driving during the holiday, CDOT, the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber are providing $10 Uber ride credits to Coloradans statewide.

To date, almost 200 traffic deaths involving impaired driving occurred in Colorado just this year. This amounts to about one-third of traffic deaths in 2023.

As of last Thursday, a high DUI enforcement period began in Colorado and will be going into the week after Thanksgiving.

“As the holiday season begins, it is everybody’s responsibility to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on Colorado roadways,” said CDOT’s Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Keep your loved ones in mind and make sure all of the seats at your table are filled this Thanksgiving.”

Ride credits can be redeemed using the code “SAFETHANKS” in the Uber app starting Wednesday and going through Sunday, Nov. 26.

“We’re proud that Uber, and more importantly, the drivers of our platform can play a part in creating safer roads for Colorado communities this Thanksgiving,” said Harry Hartfield, senior manager of public affairs at Uber. “Through our partnership with CDOT and the Governors Highway Safety Association, we hope these Uber ride credits make it as easy as possible for people to plan ahead and take their safety seriously during the holiday.”