CDOT: Nurses are busy enough, buckle up

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) launched the “Reasons” campaign to remind drivers why they should use their seat belt throughout August.

(Credit:CDOT)

Weld County had 117 unbuckled deaths in traffic crashes between 2015 and 2019, the highest of any county in Colorado, with a seat belt use rate of 81%. Statewide 88% of people buckle up.

“Reasons” billboards and highway digital message boards will appear in Weld County next week.

The “Reasons” campaign reminds drivers and passengers about the personal reasons to buckle up.

“We all have reasons to make it to our destination safely, and wearing a seat belt can help ensure that we do,” said CDOT Traffic Safety Manager Sam Cole.

“CDOT’s campaign taps into lighthearted things that motivate us, while also underscoring the serious consequences of not buckling up.”

Some of the reasons include:

Reason #11 to Buckle Up: A windshield is something nobody should go through.

Reason #7 to Buckle Up: your dog would miss you.

Reason #84 to Buckle Up: You finally paid off your student loan.

Reason #156 to Buckle Up: You’re not out of dad jokes yet.

“Seat belt safety is particularly relevant right now as healthcare workers are under a lot of stress from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cole. “By wearing seat belts, drivers and passengers can avoid ending up in an urgent care facility, putting additional strain on the system.”