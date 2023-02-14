DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said they have seen an increase in drivers consuming marijuana and getting behind the wheel, so they have a safety message this Valentine’s Day.

CDOT and Native Roots are pairing up to share a serious message about cannabis-impaired driving. CDOT said there are misconceptions about consuming marijuana before you get behind the wheel and thinking that it does not impair your ability to drive. However, they said that’s false.

Research shows that marijuana impairs motor skills, reaction time, lane tracking and more.

In 2021, CDOT said they saw an increased number of deadly crashes where someone involved had tested over the legal limit of 5 nanograms of THC, the substance in cannabis that gets you high.

So on this Valentine’s Day, they’re encouraging people to think of their loved ones first and not drive impaired.

If you share who you’re staying safe for Tuesday morning, CDOT will give you a fake marijuana bouquet. The goal is for the bouquet to remind you to never drive impaired. This pop-up promotion is paid for by marijuana cash tax money.

Also, in an effort to keep people from getting behind the wheel while they’re high, Native Roots is waiving all delivery fees Tuesday.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Native Roots Dispensary on Grant Street in Denver.