‘I’ll be blunt. Don’t drive high’ CDOT mask campaign

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is using budtenders’ masks as a billboard to raise awareness about the risks of marijuana impaired driving.

Credit: CDOT

The “I’ll be blunt. Don’t drive high” campaign was created through a partnership among Native Roots and Lightshade, CDOT and the Marijuana Industry Group to remind drivers about the dangers of driving high.

“Impaired driving continues to be a top cause of crashes, injuries and fatalities on Colorado’s roadways,” said CDOT Communications Manager Sam Cole.

“While alcohol is still the most common impairing substance, recent data shows an increasing number of fatal crashes involving impairment from cannabis. In response, CDOT is building on past successful partnerships with the cannabis industry — we are ramping up our efforts to help the cannabis industry and its customers be better informed about alternatives to driving high.”

“Whether choosing alcohol or cannabis, it has never been easier for consumers to make responsible choices and to plan ahead,” said Shannon Fender, Director of Public Affairs for Native Roots.

The masks are part of an industry wide education program taking place at dispensaries in Colorado.

“Colorado’s public safety work has become the model for other states that have legalized cannabis — and the safety of our patients, consumers, and communities is extremely important,” said MIG Executive Director Truman Bradley.

Cannabis-only DUI arrests increased 6.7% in 2020 compared to 2019, with a 90.1% year-over-year increase in arrests for drivers impaired by cannabis and alcohol, according to the Colorado State Patrol.