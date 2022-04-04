DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Department Of Transportation is starting a new initiative to train law enforcement to better recognize impaired drivers.

The Highway Safety Office at CDOT saw a 44% increase in fatal crashes due to impaired driving since 2019. With the Drug Recognition Expert training program, law enforcement officers will take a 9-day intensive training giving them knowledge, and skills to find impaired drivers.

“The officers who are participating in this training are to be commended for their commitment to traffic safety and making our roads safer from impaired drivers,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the CDOT Highway Safety Office.

The training goes from April 4 to April 14, in Castle Rock. For more information on the Drug Recognition Expert training program, click here.