DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with tire partners across the state to provide courtesy tire checks for the first-ever Colorado Tire Check Week starting from March 13 to March 19.

The free tire checks aim to help motorists make sure their cars meet the passenger vehicle traction law standards during what is historically Colorado’s snowiest month.

In a recent survey, only 64% of Coloradans were aware of the state’s traction laws, with 83% of in-state residents compliant. Compared to 2020 survey results, traction law non-compliance increased by 10%, with roughly 75% of non-compliant vehicles driven by Colorado residents. To ensure compliance and safety during the state’s snowiest month, Tire Check Week will accommodate all motorists who choose to get a courtesy tire check.

At the event happening Sunday morning, drivers get the option to triple check their tread making sure they’re good to go, getting advice from the experts at Golden’s Wooly Mammoth Lot.

“It’s a constant struggle to get folks to understand that the winter driving season extends all the way through April,” said Andrew Hogle, CDOT’s public information officer. “It may not be as windy right now, but it may not be anything but dry here, but you can easily get blizzard conditions 45 minutes up into the mountains.”

CDOT crews are checking cars for 3/16 of an inch tread.

March is usually Denver’s snowiest month with about 11 inches of snow. So far, this March has had just under 6 inches.

With more snow on the way this week, it’s important to keep these tips top of mind giving drivers some peace of mind and the green light to head up to the high country.

“Well, we were just here and drove by so it made it pretty convenient. Yeah, I mean, tires are probably the most important safety feature on your car. So it’s like, gotta make sure your tires are good for you to get up in the mountains. These are pretty precarious roads at times, and so make sure we’re doing the right thing,” said a pair of drivers.

Visit CDOT to find a tire check event near you.