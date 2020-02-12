CDOT is seeing green; handing out Valentine’s Day marijuana safety bouquets

DENVER (KDVR)– The Colorado Department of Transportation launched a safety campaign for Valentine’s Day, hoping to raise awareness for curbing cannabis-impaired driving.
CDOT plans to hand out safety bouquets featuring artificial marijuana leaves and encouraging dispensary patrons to give a valentine to their loved ones with a reminder to always plan for a sober ride.
CDOT will be handing out the bouquets at Lightshade dispensary locations in Denver and Aurora on Thursday and Friday, February 13-14.