CDOT installs preventative digital sensors along I-70’s canyon stretch

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Another successful day for CDOT crews in Glenwood Canyon resulted in the removal of 205 debris loads despite the presence of an evening Flash Flood Watch .

Following that relative win, efforts to detect any future mudslides are underway in the form of tech instillation along the areas most at risk of seeing the repeat of the burn scar fueled disaster.

Credit: CDOT Light Plants at Mile Point 123.5

To prevent the crippling of I-70 in the future, digital sensors will be installed near mile point 123.5 and 124.2 in a joint effort between CDOT’s Staff Bridge and an engineering team. The instillation of these digital sensors would detect any minor movement that would signal a pending mudslide in the eastbound retaining wall adjacent to the Colorado River at Devil’s Hole.

On Monday, Eastbound I-70 was tapered down to one lane once rain threatened triggering the burn scar, but moisture levels remained tame as traffic volume was deemed normal by flagger crews.

Credit: CDOT Super sack storage area

Wednesday is expected to be a different story however, as a large portion of western Colorado is anticipating a good chance of storms and showers.

In the event of a closure, CDOT wants all drivers expected to travel along I-70 that day to brace for informative digital message boards programmed to recommend alternate routes. Motorists are also encouraged to go one step further and check cotrip.org for the most recent updates.

Trail closures remain in place for Bair Ranch, Shoshone and the Grizzly Creek areas.

CDOT implores all drivers to continue to stay vigilant while driving the canyon and to couple their trip with some slower speeds than what most are used to.