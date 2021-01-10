CDOT: I-25 closed at Thornton Parkway, icy conditions causing several traffic issues

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed northbound Interstate 25 due to a crash near 104th Avenue and traffic is being diverted to exit at Thornton Parkway.

A crash possibly involving an ambulance near the Lincoln Street exit on I-25 was caught on camera by one of FOX31’s photographers as he drove past. CDOT tweeted that the left lanes of I-25 are blocked north of Lincoln Avenue and to use caution and slower speed.

Several cities and counties are on accident alert including: Aurora, Thornton, Arapahoe County, Douglas County, and the Town of Windsor.

Slick conditions are the cause of a crash that Denver Fire is working with a person trapped at Quincy Avenue and Broadway.

#DenverFireDepartment is working an Auto Accident with one party trapped at Quincy and Broadway. @DHParamedics are evaluating the individual for injuries. The roads are slick out there so please #DriveSafe. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/N0kszw4xpg — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 10, 2021