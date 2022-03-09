DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation continues to look to fill positions.

After Wednesday’s storm, the demand for workers continues.

“The hiring process has gone really well,” CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said. “We’ve been recruiting aggressively since last fall.”

Rollison said job openings remain in the maintenance department, which could include snowplow driving. Training to drive would include getting a commercial driver’s license.

She said CDOT jobs come with a great benefits plan, and if you work for the department long enough, a great pension plan.

“We’re still looking for some motivated team members.,” Rollison said.