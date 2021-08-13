I-70 through Glenwood Canyon expected to reopen tomorrow, CDOT update at 3 p.m.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — After weeks of shutting down Colorado’s most traveled highway due to mudslides through Glenwood Canyon, Colorado Department of Transportation leaders will provide an update on the work they’re doing Friday.

Earlier this week, Gov. Polis and CDOT officials said I-70 should be reopened through the canyon Saturday afternoon.

During that announcement, CDOT said, “weather will also play a vital role in what a reopening will look like,” and “there are several steps required” for them to handle before one lane in each direction could be opened.

Operations are currently focused on sweeping the roadway in preparation for the opening. Crews also started paving the damaged sections of I-70 at mile point 123.5.

CDOT remains confident it will be able to open the canyon safely tomorrow with one lane in each direction. The agency is telling drivers to move slow through the canyon, as there will be reduced speed limits.

The department of transportation didn’t rule out shutting down the canyon again, if inclement weather approaches.

Officials will brief the media on what to expect when driving through the canyon Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.