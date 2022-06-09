GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation will be installing new signs to remind drivers to give bicyclists three feet of space while sharing the roads.

It’s known as the Three-Foot Law, and requires three feet of space between the widest part of the car and the widest part of the bicycle. Motorists are allowed to cross the double yellow line to provide this space, as long as it doesn’t put oncoming traffic at risk.

The push for increased awareness comes during Colorado Bike Month to promote a healthy lifestyle and fuel-reducing options to get around.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew and Bicycle Colorado’s Piep van Heuven discussed bicycle safety Thursday. They also highlighted a new Colorado law that changes the rules of the road for cyclists.

You can watch the news conference on FOX31 NOW in the player above.