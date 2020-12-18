CDOT: Expect lengthy delays on WB I-70 in Idaho Springs early next week

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Friday it wants to get as much paving done as possible on the westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane project before winter temperatures set in.

One lane on westbound I-70 will be closed in the Idaho Springs area (Mile Point 241 to Mile Point 239) during these times:

3 p.m. into the night Sunday, Dec. 20

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22

The schedule above could change depending on the weather.

CDOT says if motorists are planning to travel the westbound I-70 corridor, they are urged to leave early before construction starts.

There will be no planned lane closures Friday, Dec. 18, through Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20, and no planned lane closures through the Christmas holiday, Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 28. There will be no further planned daytime closures on this project through the winter. Should more paving work need to be done, that work will take place when the temperatures are warmer in the spring.