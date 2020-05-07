CDOT establishes process for food truck operators to serve food at highway rest areas

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation issued emergency rules on Thursday that establishes a process for food truck operators to obtain permits to serve food at highway rest areas.

CDOT says that due to the pandemic, options for food service in Colorado have been limited for commercial motor carriers.

“This action helps ensure the availability of freshly-prepared food to commercial truck drivers while simultaneously providing additional economic opportunities to food truck operators,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “These food truck operators are mainly owners of small businesses, which are being hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Participating food truck vendors will – like businesses across Colorado – need to comply fully with all social distancing requirements pursuant to Governor Polis’ ‘Safer at Home’ Executive Order to protect the health and safety of themselves and freight operators.”

On May 2, Gov. Polis said that food trucks were now allowed to operate at Colorado’s rest areas.

“As Coloradans continue to take precautions including wearing masks and staying home, we are all grateful for the hard work of Colorado’s truckers, who are working hard to ensure that our supply chain runs smoothly and our grocery shelves are stocked. In addition to expressing thanks to truckers, we are taking action and removing barriers and regulations that get in the way of our truckers having access to freshly made meals,” said Gov. Polis. “This action will help Colorado’s truckers have access to fresh and affordable meals on the road and help our small food truck businesses continue to support themselves in a way that also supports our critical supply chain needs and our community. I encourage food truck operators to help truckers who are helping all of us by getting out to Colorado’s rest stops.”

CDOT says that food truck operators who are interested in applying for a permit can do so here.

The initial rest areas available for food truck service will be at the following sites:

Colorado City

Cortez (Sleeping Ute)

Edwards

El Moro Trinidad

Rifle Rest Area

Shaw Creek (South Fork)

Sterling

Wiggins