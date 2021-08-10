CDOT engineers say I-70 infrastructure through Glenwood Canyon will allow lanes to reopen

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation engineers surveyed the roadway around Blue Gulch on Monday and decided with further removal of debris and other safety measures put in place, one lane with restrictions both east and westbound can be reopened.

Crews hauled out 195 loads, more than 2,500 tons of debris Monday. Westbound will have temporary barriers, rockfall protection and other roadway safety devices installed, and eastbound will have approximately 100 feet of roadway embankment added and temporary asphalt pavement put in before re-opening.

“Super sacks” to be placed on I-70 (photo from CDOT)

Tuesday’s efforts are focused on cleaning up I-70 east of Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch, but there is still a lot of material in the area. Crews are working on the westbound side to make room for 60 super sacks, or bags of bedding sand, to be placed north of the roadway to help protect against future debris flows in that area.

Traffic at Exit 87, CO 6 and 13 bypass, and at MP 133 are now being run by a contractor. CDOT and contractor crews are jointly managing Exit 116 while CDOT continues to handle both sides of CO 82 Independence Pass.