Watch at 2:30 p.m.: CDOT discusses Glenwood Canyon operations as mudslides continue to shut down I-70

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Glenwood Canyon is once again shut down while Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear mudslides in the area of the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar.

CDOT is briefing the media on the ongoing operations in the canyon, as I-70 remains shut down in both directions between Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs to Exit 133 in Dotsero. There is an additional closure at Exit 87 in West Rifle.

Crews are working to create a safety barrier to stop mudslides along the eastbound lanes at mile point 124. Crews are also working to clear a box culvert full of material that is stopping flood waters from draining at mile point 129.

