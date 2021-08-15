CDOT reopens I-70 through Glenwood Canyon following short safety closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:24 p.m.): Interstate 70 has reopened through Glenwood Canyon after a short period of closure.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 both directions through Glenwood Canyon the day after the highway reopened after a two week closure. CDOT said the closure is precaution due to heavy precipitation in the forecast.

#I70 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure between Exit 87 – US 6; Rifle and Exit 133 – Dotsero. Glenwood Canyon closed due to forecasted precipitation/potential debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar. See for alternate routes https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 https://t.co/Z8ysn5QGP7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 15, 2021

The highway was closed from US 6 – Rifle to Dotsero.

CDOT said plenty of work remains to return the interstate to its original state, something that may not happen until Thanksgiving.

“In an effort to get that highway reopen, we went with doing the temporary repairs so we could get traffic moving,” Tracy Trulove said. “It will take us several months to work on the longer permanent repairs.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.