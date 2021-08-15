CDOT reopens I-70 through Glenwood Canyon following short safety closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:24 p.m.): Interstate 70 has reopened through Glenwood Canyon after a short period of closure.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 both directions through Glenwood Canyon the day after the highway reopened after a two week closure. CDOT said the closure is precaution due to heavy precipitation in the forecast.
The highway was closed from US 6 – Rifle to Dotsero.
CDOT said plenty of work remains to return the interstate to its original state, something that may not happen until Thanksgiving.
“In an effort to get that highway reopen, we went with doing the temporary repairs so we could get traffic moving,” Tracy Trulove said. “It will take us several months to work on the longer permanent repairs.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.