CDOT announces Hanging Lake traffic holds beginning in May

GARFIELD COUNTY & EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — During the month of May, there will be traffic holds on the I-70 westbound on-ramp for Hanging Lake, located at mile marker 125.

The traffic holds will begin on May 3 and end on May 31. The holds are related to the wall-improvement construction on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT says only on-ramp traffic will be affected.

The project aims to improve the failed gabion wall on westbound I-70, and to boost slope stability along Glenwood Canyon. The whole project is predicted to take 6 months.

Motorists taking the Hanging Lake on-ramp should expect to wait 10 to 15 minutes at the traffic holds. The holds will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CDOT reminds motorists to expect lane closures and reduced speeds along the westbound I-70 Mountain Corridor during the Glenwood Canyon wall improvement project. For more information on the project, visit CDOT.gov.

